Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel is known for her bold and outspoken attitude. She is often seen taking a dig at various Bollywood celebrities. Recently she made the big announcement of adopting a baby and the reason why you must not opt for surrogacy.

In fact, she also mentioned that her sister and Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut encouraged her to do so. Her post hinted as if she was taking a sly dig at Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra who recently welcomed a baby girl via surrogacy.

Here's what Rangoli posted, "I have a baby I want another one my husband and I decided to adopt, I want to encourage couples to adopt than to go for surrogates, to each his own but let's try and give homes to those also who are already in this world and longing for parents." She added in another tweet, "My sister has inspired us to do this, Ajay and I have done all the formalities hopefully in few months our baby girl will be with us, Kangana as named her Ganga. so fortunate to be able to give home to a child."

This is indeed a piece of great news that Rangoli shared but don't you think she took a dig at Shilpa Shetty. Although she has mentioned 'to each his own', Shilpa announced the good news on her twitter handle where she wrote, "Our prayers have been answered with a miracle. With gratitude in our hearts, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little Angel. Samisha Shetty Kundra. Born on 15th February 2020 Junior SSK in the house."

Shilpa and Raj got married in November 2009 and welcomed their first child together, son Viaan, in May 2012.

