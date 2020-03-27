Shilpa Shetty Kundra is known to be one of the fittest and stylish celebrities of the industry. Whenever one thinks of her, the first thing that come to one's mind is her fit body and of course her famous 'Sunday binge'.

The 44-year-old is a fitness icon for those who are willing to lose weight as she always promotes living a healthy lifestyle. Shilpa practises what she preaches; she often posts videos of her practising yoga and encourages her fans to exercise regularly and eat the right food.

Besides yoga, the Dhadkan actress' diet plays an equally important role in her daily lifestyle routine. She thoroughly believes that what one eats and how much one eat is important while following a healthy diet.

Take a look at her daily diet routine:

Shilpa starts her day with a glass of lukewarm water and lemon as this drink increases metabolism.

Breakfast: Shilpa loves home-cooked meals and never skips the first meal of the day. She carries her breakfast with her if she gets late for work. The Hungama 2 actress loves to have muesli with a few slices of apples, mangoes and almond milk. Other breakfast options for her are eggs, broken wheat upma, idlis and paneer bhurji toast.

Lunch: Shilpa prefers to have a bowl of clear soup, followed by a portion of greens and salad, sautéed veggies and red or brown rice. She also loves to have mixed grains roti, vegetable curry, dal and curd for lunch.

Snacks: The gorgeous actress prefers to have makhana roasted in home-made desi ghee. A small portion of fruits and nuts is a must on her plate.

Dinner: Shilpa makes sure to have her dinner before 7:30 pm even if she has to attend a social gathering. The last meal of the day is usually light and includes clear soup, roti and a small portion of vegetables.

The Nikamma actress believes that to be fit and healthy, there has to be a balance of nutrition and the workout regimen. To help spread the understanding of the right nutrition, she started her cooking show on YouTube. In fact, she the only Bollywood actor to have received the Golden Button by YouTube for crossing over a million subscribers. The Shilpa Shetty App too is popular among fans and is designed to help people achieve their desired goals.