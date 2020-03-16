It has been a month since little goddess Samisha entered the lives the Kundra family. Shilpa Shetty Kundra opted for surrogacy and turned parents on February 16, 2020. Now, on her first month birthday, Shilpa Shetty has shared new picture of Samisha. Well, sort of!

In the picture, Shilpa has shared Samisha's tiny hands along with her hands and husband Raj Kundra's hands. While sharing the picture, she wrote, "our first milestone, my princess SAMISHA... Happy One month to you. Love you to the moon and back..."

Shilpa had welcomed her baby girl on Mahashivratri last month. "Our prayers have been answered with a miracle. With gratitude in our hearts, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little Angel. Samisha Shetty Kundra. Born on 15th February 2020 Junior SSK in the house," Shilpa had written on twitter.

"We had been trying for a second child for five years. I had signed Nikamma and had committed my dates to Hungama when I got the news that in February, we were going to be parents again. We cleared our work schedules for the whole month. I came up with it when I was 21. I had always prayed for a daughter." Shilpa Shetty told Mumbai Mirror. 'Sa' in Sanskrit means 'to have' and Misha in Russian means "someone like God". "You personify this name - our Goddess Laxmi, and complete our family," Shilpa had said.

Rangoli's attack on Shilpa

However, soon after Shilpa shared the news, Kangana Ranaut's sister, Rangoli Chandel took a sly dig at the actress and said, "I have a baby I want another one my husband and I decided to adopt, I want to encourage couples to adopt than to go for surrogates, to each his own but let's try and give homes to those also who are already in this world and longing for parents."

"My sister has inspired us to do this, Ajay and I have done all the formalities hopefully in a few months our baby girl will be with us, Kangana as named her Ganga. so fortunate to be able to give a home to a child," she further tweeted.