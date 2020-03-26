Staying fit and working out have always been a touchy subject for everybody. 'My body, my choice' has always been a priority. When there's a global health crisis, and we're talking about immunity and staying healthy, everybody's just trying to help with advice and a bit of reality check.

Celebrities off-late are using social media to make public service announcements for free. Apart from this and telling us about their quarantine struggles, which for many is their daily life, they're sharing with us their workout videos. For many this is the limit, a few Bollywood celebrities have begun a campaign asking their fit friends to kindly stop.

Celebrity's posting quarantine workout videos

The Coronavirus pandemic has put everybody on edge. Bollywood celebrities have been trying to do their bit, by talking about what precautions we can take, making appeals to fans to follow rules and regulations. They're also showing us what we can do while we're at home. Further, they are generously sharing their fitness tips.

It's true being quarantined or at home for long periods of times, means opportunities to exercise are harder to come by. So some of the fittest celebrities like Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez are sharing innovative routines we can follow at home to keep our bodies fit and ready to fight.

Social media asks them to stop, get support from a few B-Town celebs

While this doesn't hurt anybody, some feel it may not be necessary. After a point, it really is just showing off how fit they are. Others are saying there are bigger things everybody has to worry about on a daily basis than just looking good. Whatever it is, many are hoping this onslaught ends.

Diljit Dosanjh came to the rescue of this section of people online with a smart meme, he requested, "Eat, drink, have fun, don't show us your workout videos...":

Farah Kunder, made a video appeal, "In the interest of public health and safety, my video says, please! Please, my humble request to all the celebrities and stars is, stop making your workout videos and bombarding us with it...":

All the fans and many celebrities also agreed that this must be stopped.