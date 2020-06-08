If you've got it, you flaunt it! And that's the mantra Shilpa Shetty seems to be riding high and mighty with. From slaying it in thigh-high slits to swaying her desi vibes in Indian wear, Shilpa is truly one of the most fashionable celebs we have in the industry. And when it comes to flaunting her exquisite and uber-trendy saree collection, Shilpa's name comes second to none.

Apart from being a fitness icon, Shilpa's styling sense has always received massive ticks from the fashion police. The actress, who seems to be getting younger with age, manages to emerge a head-turner at all the events. Even when it comes to being her desi self, the Dhadkan actress seems to have re-invented her glamour and oomph quotient.

From adding a classic belt, blazer to adding an element of drama with an enormous sleeved blouse, Shilpa knows how to surprise her every time she makes an appearance in #sareenotsorry!

Samisha's birth

During this lockdown phase, Shilpa is busy spending some quality time with hubby Raj Kundra, teaching farming and vegetation to son Viaan, giving online yoga and cooking classes and last but not the least, pampering the youngest addition to her daughter – Shamisha Shetty Kundra.

The couple welcomed their second child on February 15 through surrogacy. Talking about it, Shilpa had said, "We had been trying for a second child for five years. I had signed Nikamma and had committed my dates to Hungama when I got the news that in February, we were going to be parents again. We cleared our work schedules for the whole month."

"Our prayers have been answered with a miracle. With gratitude in our hearts, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little Angel. Samisha Shetty Kundra. Born on 15th February 2020 Junior SSK in the house," Shilpa had written on twitter, announcing the arrival of her daughter.