Republic Day 2021 parade highlights Close
Republic Day 2021 parade highlights

India is celebrating its 72nd Republic day today. Bollywood celebrities took to social media to extend their wishes to their fans on occasion.

The stars also urged fans to understand not just our rights but our duties as well. From Amitabh Bachchan to Salman Khan to Priyanka Chopra and many others said that we should read and understand the Indian constitution as a citizen of India.

Shilpa SHetty

Like every Bollywood actors, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Taapsee Pannu too wished their fans Republic day, but the goof-ups made by them on Republic Day Tweet didn't go down well with the netizens 

Taapsee goofed up with the year wrote 71st Republic Day instead of 72nd, while Shilpa confused 'Republic' with 'Freedom' in R-Day post

Taapsee and Shilpa

Shilpa Shetty confused the word 'gantantra' (republic) with 'swatantra' (freedom)

shilpa shetty

Shilpa Shetty confused the word 'gantantra' (republic) with 'swatantra' (freedom), which didn't go down well with the netizens. Many young netizens schooled her over her negligence and even advised her that she should have written in English rather than writing incorrectly in Hindi.

However, as soon as the actor faced the ire of trolls, she corrected the words, but the damage was done by then. Tweeple showed no mercy and are still trolling her left, right and centre.

 The  aforementioned Tweet of Shilpa  Shetty

The now deleted Tweet

Shilpa Shetty changed  'swatantra'  (Independence Day)to Gantantra' (republic)

Shilpa  Shetty's recent post:

"Bahattarwe (72nd) Gantantra Diwas ki dheron shubhkaamnayein. Happy Republic Day to every Indian. Let's pledge to uphold the rights & duties that our constitution has given us... not only for ourselves but also for each of our fellow citizens. Jai Hind! (sic)"

Shilpa Shetty

Check out some of the tweets. 

Taapsee made a goof up and wrote 71st Republic Day instead to 72nd Republic Day. As she had Tweeted early in the morning, she rectified the minor typo, and that's the reason her goof-up didn't come into the light. However few netizens by then had taken a screenshot of her Tweet.

 The aforementioned Tweet of Taapsee Pannu.

Taapsee Pannu

Trolls react

Taapsee's now corrected Tweet.

Taapsee Pannu

Other celebs who took to social media to extend their wishes for Republic day

Amitabh Bachchan shared three pictures of himself with Republic Day messages. He wrote, "26th January .. Republic Day. Happiness peace, prosperity and .. be safe .. be protected (sic)."

Why is Republic Day celebrated?

Republic Day is celebrated every year in India on January 26 to commemorate the date on which India's Constitution came into effect, in the year 1950, and the country became a republic. ... Indian laws were based on a modified version of the British established, Government of India Act 1935

How did India celebrate its 72nd Republic Day?

The Tricolour was unfurled at Delhi's Rajpath in the presence of President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries including Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the occasion of 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday.

Also Read