India will celebrate its 72nd Republic Day on 26 January 2021. The celebrations for this year's Republic Day are set to take place on Tuesday. On January 26, 1950, the Constitution of India came into force. Unlike every year when over one lakh people attend the Republic Day parade, this year celebrations will be toned down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Preparations for Republic Day celebrations in the country are in full swing, and many of you must remember the R-Day parade on DD broadcast live. Movies have often showcased India's valour and vigour. Be it honouring our jawans to showcasing how our freedom fighters gave up their lives to make our India independent. Films have often reflected our future and heritage. And what's a Bollywood film without songs?

There's something about hearing patriotic Indian songs during the Republic Day. The heavy adrenaline rush and the goosebumps that give us the feeling of a 'Proud Indian'.

As the country celebrates its 72nd year of Republic, we have compiled a list of patriotic songs that will make your heart beam with pride.

Teri Mitti (Kesari)

A popular song from the film Kesari, Teri Mitti is an ode to defence forces that are always ready to serve the country with their life.

Challa (Main Lad Jaana)

Rang De Basanti – Rang De Basanti

Daler Mehandi's upbeat rendition and Prasoon Joshi's lyrics are among the best grooviest songs to listen to on the Republic Day.

Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Sathiyo – Haqeeqat (1964)

This song evokes a sense of patriotism whenever we hear it. Kaifi Azmi has beautifully penned the lyrics of the song.

Dil Diya Hai Jaan Bhi Denge – Karma (1986)

This is one of the most heart touching and soulful patriotic songs. The song is sung by Anand Bakshi by Kavita Krishnamurthy and Dilip Kumar and composed by Laxmikant and Pyarelal.

Bharat Ki Beti (Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl)

The melodious number sits well with the struggles the first woman IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena went through to achieve her dream. Arijit Singh sings the song, and it has been composed and produced by Amit Trivedi. Kausar Munir pens lyrics.

Bharat (Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi)

Kangana Ranaut as warrior Queen has aced the role of Rani Laxmibai. The song Bharat is beautifully crooned by Shankar Mahadevan, the lyrics and intense picturisation showcase the great valour that Rani Lakshmi Bai showed against the British army.

Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon

Sung by India's nightingale, Lata Mangeshkar, this song give sus waves of emotions, and even a stone-hearted will have tears in their eyes. Despite being a very old song, it always tops the patriotic songs' playlist.

Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera – Swades (2014)

The song which is composed and sung by AR Rahman will leave you teary-eyed. SRK aces the role of Mohan with panache. Shah Rukh Khan's expressions to the dialogues and the song evoke patriotism. If you are out of the country, this song will surely make you pack your bags and heads to your motherland.

Sandese Aate Hain – Border (1997)

JP Dutta's 'Border' is classic when it comes to Indian patriotic movies. In the Indian war film, Sandese Aate Hain beautifully captured the feelings of love and longing in men serving on the border. The song was written by the veteran Javed Akhtar, composed by Anu Malik.

Maa Tujhe Salaam, Vande Mataram (1997)

Legendary AR Rahman has given us innumerable soulful songs to love. At the top of our 26, Jan Songs playlist is 'Maa Tujhe Salaam'. This is a must-have in your playlist.t

India Republic Day 2021: Parade, Flag hoisting time, celebration and all you need to know

How Republic Day 2021 different from previous years?

Every year, Republic Day parade 2021 will honour the Indian armed forces and the nation's rich cultural heritage by displaying all their might.

As per reports, the parade will also be shorter this year. Instead of marching up to the Red Fort, the parade will end at National Stadium. Tableaux will be allowed to perform at Red Fort. Among the 32 tableaux in the parade, the Union Territory of Ladakh will be participating for the first time. It will showcase the Indian Astronomical Observatory, located at Hanle near Leh, one of the world's highest optical, infrared and gamma-ray telescopes.

This is the official Twitter account of Rashtrapati Bhavan Tweeted.

President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation on 72nd Republic day:

Details below:

Full text of the address of the President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, on the eve of the 72nd #RepublicDay.



English: https://t.co/kerKThEGhu



Hindi: https://t.co/DxHjpV6i9P pic.twitter.com/uk8Yq0fvlj — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 25, 2021

Flag hosting time

The flag hoisting will place at 8 am on Tuesday. The parade usually begins at 9 am and ends around 11.30 am. However, due to changes in the parade lineup this year, the end timings may differ.

Where and where to watch Republic Day parade 2021

You can watch the R-Day parade live on DD News, and it will also be live-streamed on Doordarshan's YouTube as it takes place. Most Indian news channels will also be airing the Republic Day parade live.

Who is the chief guest at Republic Day parade 2021?

After British Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed regret that he would not be able to visit India due to the rising Covid-19 cases in the United Kingdom, there won't be a chief guest this year. Last year's chief guest was the "Trump of the Tropics", Brazil president Jair Messias Bolsonaro.

How many people will be allowed to attend this year?

This year the spectators have been limited to 25,000 compared to 150,000 last year. Similarly, the number of media representatives has been cut from 300 to 200. Children under the age of 15 will not be allowed to attend.

What will be showcased at Republic Day parade 2021?

Rafale fighter jets, instated into the Indian Air Force (IAF) last year, will take part in the parade for the first time. The parade will also be featuring one of India's first women fighter pilots – Bhawna Kanth and the Bangladesh Armed Forces contingent.

No motorcycle stunts

Due to COVID-19 safety norms gravity-defying stunts by motorcycle-borne men, a major attraction for the crowd at Republic Day celebrations on the Rajpath, will be missing this year. At the same time, the spectator size too had been reduced to 25,000 from 1.25 lakh last year.

No parade of gallantry awardees

On account of social distancing, the parade of gallantry awardees and children who have earned bravery awards will also not be there at the 72nd Republic Day event, officials said.

IBTimes, India wishes a very Happy Republic Day to all!

Jai Hind!!!