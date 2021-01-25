The wait is over, childhood sweethearts Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are officially husband and wife. The couple took pheras at the Mansion House, a beach resort in Alibaug on Sunday evening. Their marriage was a private ceremony as no phone cameras were allowed at the venue. Even the media didn't get a glimpse of what's happening inside the venue until Varun himself shared two candid pics after tying the knot.

Varun shares a glimpse of his Haldi ceremony

First pics of Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal after the wedding: Varun gets his Dulahania

Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram account to share pictures with Natasha Dalal from their wedding ceremony and captioned it as "Life long love just became official," with a heart emoji.

Varun and Natasha posed for photographers waiting outside the wedding venue to get a glimpse of the newly married couple, after their wedding ceremony.

After the ceremony, the newlyweds greeted the paparazzi outside the Mansion House (the wedding venue). When the paparazzi asked Natasha Dalal to pose for them, Varun requested the shutterbugs to go easy on her. "Aaram se! Darr jaegi woh," Varun Dhawan said. Reacting to what Varun said, Natasha burst out into laughter.

Here's a video of Varun and Natasha' meeting the paps first time after marriage

Ace designer Manish Malhotra designed Varun and Natasha's bridal outfit

Varun was seen wearing a heavily embroidered matching bandhgala sherwani which he teamed with a velvet light blue long stole with silver border and completed his attire with a pair of matching off-white shoes.

Namrata Soni shared a BTS video of bride Natasha Dalal in make-up chair

A video of Natasha getting ready for her big day is going viral online. She is seen smiling for the camera, as she sits in the make-up chair, dressed in her bridal lehenga. One makeup artist is seen fixing the dupatta on her head.

Natasha's choli was adorned with a lot of silverwork and gathered details in the front which was teamed with sheer sleeves. The dupatta had similar silver work all over. Natasha accessorised her look with matching bangles and silver kaliras. Her wedding jewellery included a maang tikka, teamed with a matching necklace and a pair of statement drop earrings. Both of them looked like a match made in heaven.

Karan Johar pens a heartfelt note for Varun Dhawan

Karan Johar was among the few celebs who attended the wedding of Varun-Natasha. Karan has always been a mentor to Varun, shared a heartfelt emotional note for Student of the Year actor.

Karan took to his Instagram account to share a picture from Varun and Natasha's wedding, he wrote,

I am filled with a multitude of emotions and memories as I write this post! I still remember meeting this kid in goa! Long hair, big dreams in his eyes and a swag that was waiting to explode on celluloid! A few years later he was was my Assistant on MNIK! I silently observed his determined sincerity and also how hilarious he can be ...sometimes even unintentionally. "When he faced the camera for me for the first time I developed an immediately protective feeling of love and care for him..: almost assuming the role of a parent.... that feeling today came alive in abundance as I saw him walk with his loved one around the holy fire of trust and commitment. My boy is all grown up and ready for this beautiful phase in his life... congratulations my darling Natasha and Varun! My blessings and love forever ....love you.

Varun Dhawan made his acting debut in 2012 with Karan Johar's teen drama Student of the Year.

Kunal Kohli shared a picture with Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra. The trio was a part of the 'groom squad'.

Pictures of Varun and Natasha posing with guests and the security team also surfaced on social media.

Other celebs who wished Varun and Natasha on embarking on a new journey are:

Varun-Natasha's post-wedding party

Varun was seen having fun with his friends after the photo-ops. Varun shared a video on his Instagram Stories wherein he was seen having some fun time with Kavish Majmudar.

Who is actor Kavish Majumdar?

Kavish is famous for playing Ladoo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham.

Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's wedding reception

As per some reports, their reception was scheduled on February 2 but speaking to Pinkvilla Anil Dhawan confirmed that there's no wedding reception planned.

He told Pinkvilla,

Asia kuch nahin hai (Nothing like that is happening). Hoga toh uska date dekhenge (If it happens, we'll decide on the date), everybody is busy with their respective things. Whatever you'll are hearing is not true," informs Anil.

The newlyweds along with their families and guests are now on their way back to Mumbai.

No camera phones and tight security at the Mansion at Alibaug

For the unversed, Varun and Natasha had beefed up the security to minimize outside interference and photos being leaked.

According to several media reports doing the rounds on the Internet, phones of the staff members present at the venue have been sealed off with stickers, setting off notifications if the stickers are removed. A Pinkvilla report stated that Natasha Dalal didn't "want their photos to be leaked on social media and hence, the no-phone policy."

For those attending the wedding, the couple has reportedly made it mandatory to get COVID-19 tests done. A Pinkvilla report stated that guests had to submit the test results to the wedding planners. The venue was also equipped with disinfecting devices and stations with masks and sanitisers.

The guest list of Varun and Natasha's Alibaug wedding reportedly comprised just 50 guests, mostly family members. Celebrities such as Karan Johar, Kunal Kohli, Shashank Khaitan and Zoa Morani have been spotted arriving at the wedding venuein Alibaug.

Congratulations to the couple!

