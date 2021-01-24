The wait is over, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are married now. The adorable couple took nuptial vows at Mansion House in Alibaug on Sunday evening. Varun Dhawan shared the first pictures from his wedding with his wife, Natasha Dalal.

Varun Dhawan weds Natasha Dalal writes, 'Life long love just became official'

Varun took to his Instagram and shared the pictures from his pheras and wrote, "Life long love just became official".

The two beautiful pictures that Varun shared are mesmerizing. In the first picture, they are seen sitting, while the next photo shows them taking the pheras. David Dhawan can also be seen in one photo. Sharing the photo, Varun wrote, "Life long love just became official," followed by a heart emoji.

Celebs and fans have been pouring congratulatory message for the newlyweds.

Varun and Natasha kept their marriage an intimate ceremony with only limited guests in attendance

Only 50 guests were invited to the wedding. Varun Dhawan's industry friends including Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez, were invited. The Mehendi ceremony and the DJ night were held yesterday, and DJ Bosco entered the house, making the evening a memorable one. The wedding venue is covered from the outside so that no pictures or videos are leaked.

Reception

As per reports, the reception will be held on January 26.

Zoa Morani shares pictures with guests at the venue

Zoa Morani shared the first pictures from Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding in Alibaug. The actress is seen posing for selfies with two other guests at the wedding in the collage she shared on her Instagram story.

Shaadi ke laddoo for photogs outside Varun-Natasha wedding venue

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding rituals are over. And to celebrate the occasion, laddoos were distributed amongst the photographers gathered outside the wedding venue. As per reports, the rituals went on smoothly.

Varun and Natasha: First picture as official husband and wife for the photogs