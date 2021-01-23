Just a day left for the big fat Bollywood. Millennial heartthrob Varun Dhawan is all set to take nuptial vows with his childhood sweetheart on January 24, 2021.

The wedding festivities of Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend Natasha Dalal have started at the Mansion House in Alibaug. As per reports, both the families have booked the entire resort for the three-day festivities with the grand wedding on Sunday.

Let's take a look at the first picture from #VarunKiShaadicelebrations The soon-to-be groom is seen chilling and posing with his boys!

Fans can't keep calm

Tight security outside the resort and no phone policy

Owing to the popularity of the couple and the presence of paparazzi outside the venue to capture moments from the big day, the Dalal and Dhawan's have increased security to safeguard the couple's privacy their big day.

Several reports state that a tight security cover has been spotted around the venue. Additional CCTV cameras have also been installed in the venue to ensure that things go smoothly. Flex boards have been put up around the venue to ensure that no outsider can peek into the venue or have access to it.

As per a report in PinkVilla, bride-to-be Natasha Dalal has kept a no-phone policy as they don't want the couple's pictures to get leaked on social media. That's why the mobile cameras of household and hotel staff members will be sealed.

Karan Johar turns host for Varun and Natasha's sangeet ceremony,

A recent report suggests that Varun's dear friend Karan Johar will be turning host for the evening.

According to a SpotBoyE report, Varun and Natasha's family members will be dancing to hit tracks. Varun's co-stars and close industry friends will also dance along.

As per reports in Pinkvilla, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor will also be dancing at Varun and Natasha's sangeet ceremony.

Varun and Natasha's Mehendi ceremony

On Friday, the couple reportedly had an intimate Mehendi ceremony in the presence of close family members. Popular Mehendi artist Veena Nagda was also seen at the venue on Friday evening. On Saturday, there will be a sangeet ceremony followed by the wedding ceremony on Sunday.

While Natasha and her family and Varun's immediate family arrived by ferry, the actor could not be seen anywhere until Saturday noon after he was snapped exiting his residence on Friday morning.

According to an ETimes report, Varun was joined by his friends in Mumbai, and the group arrived in Alibaug by road on Friday evening. The bachelor's party started at a location close to the wedding venue in Alibaug. As per the report, the bachelor's party location was five minutes away from The Mansion House resort where the main wedding functions are being held.

Varun and his guy gang reportedly partied on till the wee hours. The report further added that music was also heard at the main venue with the wedding guests probably rehearsing for tonight's Sangeet celebrations.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Varun arrived at the resort a little past noon and was seen waving out to the paps. The actor was all smiling in a white tee, a pair of denim.

Virat and Anushka's wedding planner has been roped in for Varun and Natasha's Shaadi.

'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' director Shashank Khaitan, fashion designer Manish Malhotra have reached the venue. Yesterday morning, a team of dholwaalahs was also seen arriving at the venue.

As per reports, the team that handled Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's wedding has been roped in for this big Bollywood shaadi, too. Varun's buddies Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez are expected to attend the festivities.

Natasha to move to Varun's apartment post-marriage: report

A report in Bollywood Hungama states that after the wedding on 24 January, Natasha Dalal will move into Varun's home close to Varun's parents, David and Lali Dhawan, stay.

The reports further state that Natasha spends a lot of time in Varun's apartment. "In fact, she has done up the whole place according to her own taste. So it's like her own place. Moving into the new place would be the most natural thing for her."

Keep reading this space for more updates on #VarunAurNatashaKiShaadi