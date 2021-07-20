https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/762248/raj-kundra-alleges-immoral-relationship-his-ex-wife.jpg IBTimes IN

Shilpa Shetty's husband, Raj Kundra has been arrested in a pornography case. In a shocking turn of events, Kundra was arrested late Monday night by the Mumbai Police. The businessman has been alleged to be involved in the creation and selling of pornography through various apps. Mumbai Police has called him one of the "key conspirators".

Mumbai police have said that even though they have sufficient evidence, they are still going ahead with a thorough investigation. The case of Kundra being involved in the creation and distribution of pornographic content was filed in February this year. Raj Kundra had applied for anticipatory bail on account of no wrongdoing, but it was rejected.

"There was a case registered with the Crime Branch Mumbai in Feb 2021 about the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some Apps. We've arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidence regarding this," the Mumbai Police Commissioner said in a statement, as per NDTV.

Raj Kundra's first marriage

Shilpa Shetty or Raj Kundra's team has remained tight-lipped and no official statement has been released yet. Shilpa married Raj Kundra in 2009. The couple welcomed their first child - Viaan - in 2012. Raj and Shilpa welcomed their second child, a daughter, through surrogacy last year. Just a few days back, Raj Kundra had alleged his ex-wife of having an immoral relationship with his former brother-in-law.