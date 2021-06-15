Shilpa Shetty has hinted at "shared suffering" in her latest Instagram post. While many wondered if it was due to Covid, many linked it to Raj Kundra's comments on his previous marriage. Barely a few days back, Kundra had opened up about his first marriage with Kavita and everything that went wrong in it. And now, Shilpa's post on "shared suffering" seems to be shared in connection with that.

Shilpa shared a screenshot of a page from a book. The chapter was titled – Shared Suffering. And it read, "Goodness does not exist in isolation. Every act of goodness contributes to a greater good. Similarly, when any act of goodness is delayed or thwarted, we all suffer. Sometimes we see or hear about bad things being done to good people, and we don't do anything because the events seem so far away or disconnected from us. But when a good person is attacked, injured, arrested, jailed, tortured, or killed anywhere in the world, we are all diminished- and we are all a little less safe."

Raj Kundra had recently spoken about his marriage with Kavita, his first wife. Talking to Pinkvilla, Kundra alleged that Kavita had an illicit relationship with Kundra's brother-in-law. Kundra said that she grew very close to his ex-brother-in-law, and used to spend time with him on his business trips. He also added that his driver and people from his family used to say that they sense something fishy but he never believed it. "I gave my ex wife the benefit of doubt. I did everything I possibly could for both sides of the family because for me, my side or her family is family, a principle I still follow today," he said.

Raj also said that Kavita sent and circulated a half-baked story of Shilpa Shetty ruining their marriage for "tens of thousands of pounds to a UK tabloid".