Businessman Raj Kundra's arrest in the alleged pornography racket has sent shockwaves across the nation. Shilpa Shetty's husband has been accused of creating and selling porn videos through his apps.

The celebrity businessman has been sent to police custody till July 23 and is also being called one of the "key conspirators". The Mumbai police have now said that they are investigating Shilpa Shetty's role in the case, but no active role has been found yet.

Mumbai Police clears the air

"We have not been able to find any active role (of Shilpa Shetty) yet. We are investigating. We'll appeal to the victims to come forward and contact the Crime Branch Mumbai. We'll take appropriate action," ANI quoted the Joint Commissioner of Mumbai Police, Milind Bharambe as saying. Raj Kundra's app named HotShots had videos and pictures of unknown celebs and artists. Struggling or newcomer models and aspiring actors were reportedly lured and made to shoot such videos.

Sections on Raj Kundra

Raj Kundra is booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292, and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays), and relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act. Amid all this, several of Raj Kundra's old videos and tweets have gone viral.

Varinder Chawla

Old tweet and video

In one of his tweets, Kundra had a question on porn vs prostitution. The tweet dates back to March 29, 2012. Kundra had tweeted, "OK so here go's Porn Vs Prostitution. Why is it legal to pay someone for sex on camera? How is one different to the other??" (sic) The tweet went viral after Raj Kundra's arrest.

Similarly, a video from the Kapil Sharma show, where Kapil is questioning Raj Kundra about his source of income has now gone viral. In the video, Kapil had asked Kundra to divulge how he makes money.