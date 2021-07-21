The entire nation has been jolted by Raj Kundra's alleged involvement in the porn racket. The businessman has been sent to custody till July 23. Raj has been accused of being involved in the creation and selling of porn content. He has also been called one of the "key conspirators" by Mumbai Police. Amid all this, Shilpa Shetty's social media post before Raj Kundra's arrest has caught everyone's attention.

"We may not always have the power to change what's happening around us, but we can definitely control what happens within. That is possible only through Yoga. Give yourself the ability to calm the mind, reduce unwanted thoughts, center your wandering attention, and improve your focus through Tratak Meditation," she wrote on social media. Shilpa is not only one of the fittest actors in the industry but also a patron of healthy living and yoga lifestyle.

Mika Singh reacts

Shilpa has not released a statement ever since the controversy erupted. Ever since Raj Kundra's arrest, her post has grabbed eyeballs and netizens are targeting the actress.

Mika Singh has also reacted to Raj Kundra's arrest and said that he hopes the truth would come out. He also confessed of having seen one of his apps and revealed that there wasn't much in it. He also said that Raj Kundra is a nice guy and the court would reveal what's true and not.

Poonam Pandey weighs in

On the other hand, Poonam Pandey, who had filed a criminal complaint against Raj Kundra and his associates back in 2019, has sympathized with Shilpa Shetty. Poonam had alleged that Raj Kundra was using her content on his app even after the termination of the contract. However, on being asked to comment by a leading daily, she just said that her heart goes out to Shilpa Shetty at this moment.