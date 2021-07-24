Ever since Raj Kundra's arrest in alleged porn racket, wife Shilpa Shetty has been at the receiving end of hate and negative comments. Trolls have attacked Shilpa Shetty and questioned her involvement in the pornography case. Not just this, the vicious trolls have not spared Shilpa Shetty's sister, Shamita Shetty either.

Raj Kundra has been called one of the "key conspirators" in the porn racket and has been kept in police custody till July 27. Amid all this, Shilpa Shetty shared a heart-breaking post on sufferings and tough times. While many came out to support the actress in these trying times, few are mercilessly attacking the Shetty sisters.

The unpardonable trolling

"So this is where you get the money from", said one netizen. "Your jiju is the best one in the world," said another. "Now we know why you didn't get married," one opined. "This is why you focus on yoga", said another. Comments like "Jiju would exercise in jail now", "Super se bhi oopar family", "money behind luxury lifestyle", "this is what goes on in kundra household" have bombarded the Shetty sisters' social media pages.

The uncouth trend of attacking women

While the Mumbai Police has made it clear that they have not seen any involvement of Shilpa Shetty or any other family member in the porn racket, when have trolls ever bothered! It is ironic how more than Raj Kundra himself, it is the women of his house who are being attacked.

The patriarchal and misogynist mindset of blaming and harassing women for the man's wrongdoing is nothing new. Trolls have already reached a judgment and blamed Shilpa for everything.