Raj Kundra has found himself in a bit of hot waters lately. Kundra has been arrested on the charges of being involved in a pornography racket and calling the shots. While Shilpa Shetty has been given clean chit, the actress is also facing uncalled for trolling. Kundra has been called one of the "key conspirators" of the porn racket. Kundra is in police custody till July 23.

Raj Kundra had always been vocal about being a self-made man and how he hated poverty. Kundra came from a very humble background and always wanted to be a rich man. And his net worth is a testament to that. Raj Kundra is a celebrated business tycoon with several companies under his belt. Groupco Developers, TMT Global, Vivaan Industries, JL Stream Pvt Ltd are some of his renowned companies.

Raj Kundra net worth

Kundra also has a fleet of super expensive automobiles. The couple also has a luxurious sea-facing bungalow in Mumbai. Apart from this, they also have several properties all across the couple. There were also reports of the couple buying a floor on Burj Khalifa. Raj Kundra's net worth is estimated to be around $350 million, which roughly translated to Rs 2,600 crore.

Shilpa Shetty net worth

Shilpa Shetty has been in the industry for over four decades now. She not only gets paid huge amounts for endorsement but also for promoting brands on her social media. Apart from this, Shilpa takes home huge sums as the judge of several reality shows. The couple also has a joint stake in Mumbai's popular restaurant Bastion. Shilpa Shetty's net worth is estimated to be around Rs 134 crore.