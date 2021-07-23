Poonam Pandey is the latest starlet to have weighed in on the whole Raj Kundra alleged pornography case. Poonam has revealed that she was approached to create content for Kundra's website. She also alleged that Kundra leaked her number on social media after she refused to continue with the agreement.

Raj Kundra has been sent to police custody till July 23 in the creation and selling of pornography.

Poonam Pandey's criminal complaint against Raj Kundra

Earlier, Poonam Pandey had said that she filed a criminal complaint against Raj Kundra in 2019 for misusing her videos. She had also said that she would refrain from talking about Raj Kundra and not take advantage of the situation now. Pandey had also sympathized with Shilpa Shetty and extended her support to Shilpa saying, "My heart goes out to her".

Poonam's shocking revelations

Now, in an interview, Poonam Pandey has said that she was forced to sign a contract with them. Poonam app was managed by Raj Kundra's company and associates. "I was forced and threatened to sign a contract which stated that I have to shoot, pose and look a certain way according to their will or else, they would leak all my personal stuff," she told ETimes.

Poonam also added that when she refused to sign and terminate the contract, Kundra allegedly leaked her personal number. She stated that the number was shared with the message, "Call me, I will strip for you" and her phone started ringing off the hook.

Poonam has also alleged that her pictures and content were put and shared on the app despite termination of the contract. She also added that she could see discrepancies in the revenue she was getting from them for her content.