Raj Kundra's arrest in alleged porn racket has sent shockwaves across the nation. The celebrated businessman has been sent to police custody till July 23. Shilpa Shetty's husband has been accused of being involved in the creation and distribution of porn content through apps. The Mumbai Police has also called him one of the "key conspirators".

Mika Singh about Raj Kundra's app

Amid all this, singer Mika Singh has come out to talk about one of Raj Kundra's apps. Talking to the paparazzi, Singh said that he had seen one of the apps and there wasn't much in it.

"Main toh wait hi kar raha hoon ke kya hoga. Let's see. Jo bhi hoga acha hoga, mujhe itna knowledge nahi hai unke app ke baare mein. Maine ek app dekhi thi, wo simple app thi. Zyada kuch tha nahi uske andar so let's hope for the best (I am waiting to see what happens. Whatever happen will be good. I don't have much knowledge about this. I had seen one app, that was simple. There wasn't much in it)," he said.

Mika Singh further added, "I think he's a nice guy, Raj Kundra. Ab dekhte hai kya sach hai aur kya jhoot hai jo court hi bata sakta hai (Now let's see what truth and what is the lie that only court can tell us)."

Poonam Pandey weighs in

Poonam Pandey had also filed a complaint against Raj Kundra and the company in 2019 for using her content even after the termination of the contract. Now, Pandey has told a leading website, "At this moment my heart goes out to Shilpa Shetty and her kids. I can't imagine what she must be going through. So, I refuse to use this opportunity to highlight my trauma."