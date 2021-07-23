Raj Kundra has been arrested in a pornography case. Shilpa Shetty's husband and celebrity businessman jolted the industry with his alleged involvement in the porn racket. Shilpa Shetty's name has been cleared in the controversy and the police have ascertained she didn't have any role to play in it.

However, trouble seems to be mounting for Kundra as more and more people are coming forward to speak about being lured by him.

Raj Kundra has always maintained that he is a self-made man and that is what attracted Shilpa to him. His old interview where he has spoken about getting rich has now grabbed eyeballs. In an interview, Raj Kundra had spilled the beans on his humble background and how they never had it easy. He revealed that his father was a bus conductor and his mother was a worker in a factory.

Enjoying the money made

"I come from a humble background. My dad moved to London 45 years ago and worked as a bus conductor whereas my mother worked in a factory. We never had it easy. I'm a self-made man since I left college at the age of 18. Whenever Shilpa checks me for spending carelessly, I tell her I have no qualms about enjoying the money I have made," Kundra told Filmfare.

Kundra had revealed that it was his poverty that angered him. He revealed the anger pushed him to make money and be rich. "My anger pushed me. I hated poverty so much that I wanted to become rich. And I did make a difference to my life. Shilpa respected me for that as she's self-made too," he further said in the interview.

Calming factor in Shilpa Shetty's life

In the same interview, Raj had also spilled the beans on how Shilpa breaks down when anything happens. "Any major news and her whole world crumbles in front of her. I'm the calming factor in her life," he had said.