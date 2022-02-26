Malaika Arora upped her fashion game as she attended Farhan Akhtar – Shibani Dandekar's wedding party. The party was thrown by Farhan's close friend, Ritesh Sidhwani. Malaika had come dressed along with Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora, and Karisma Kapoor. Dressed in a black thigh-high slit dress with a netted trail, the diva looked smoldering. But, many were not impressed by what she was wearing and thus began the trolling.

Trolling begins

"Who wears such a dress to a wedding party?" asked one user. "She really has no sense of what to wear, where," said another. "Fish net over swimwear," wrote another social media user. "This is not classy at all," opined another social media user. "Taking inspiration from Urfi Javed it seems," wrote a netizen. "Vulgar from top to bottom," said another netizen.

However, there were many who complimented her too. "She owns whatever she wears," wrote one user. "All eyes would be on you tonight hottie," wrote another user. "That's HAWT," wrote another user. "Absolute fire!" wrote a netizen. "Too hot to handle," wrote another netizen.

Malaika on trolling

"I've chosen my happiness over anybody's opinion about me. With time, I have become more vocal about trolling, but fundamentally, I am unaffected. I have built this shield to protect me and my family that keeps me going. I am more certain about keeping my sanity than wasting it on something unsubstantial," Malaika had recently said in an interview about being trolled.