Malaika Arora separated from ex-husband Arbaaz Khan after being in a marriage for almost two decades. The news of Malaika being in love with a much younger Arjun Kapoor started grabbing headlines soon after her split. But, the two maintained a stoic silence on the matter for almost a year. However, as the two came into their own and had no hesitations in getting clicked together, the paparazzi also gave the two the space they needed. And many months down the line, Arjun Kapoor has spoken up about Malaika.

"I don't try and be overtly talkative about my personal life, because I feel you should respect your partner, and there is a past there... And I've been in that situation where I've seen things pan out publicly and it's not always very nice, because there are kids affected," Kapoor told Film Companion.

He further said, "I try and keep a respectful boundary. I do what she's comfortable with. And my career should not hinge on my relationship. So you have to create boundaries. I talk about it today because there is a certain respect and regard given to the relationship. We have given it time. I have tried to give it a certain amount of dignity by giving it space, and not having it be in your face."