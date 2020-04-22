Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan's love story gathered a lot of headlines, but it was their break-up that created more buzz. Just like any other love story, their first meeting also involved coffee, but not in a typical conventional way.

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora met on the sets of a steamy coffee advertisement and fell for each other, instantly. They came closer to each other during the ad shoot and soon, started dating. Though they have parted the ways now, their love story is no less than a movie.

Looking at their story, anybody would think that Arbaaz must have gone on one knee to propose his lady love but did you know, Arbaaz never really proposed.

Arbaaz-Malaika wedding proposal

Yes, you read it right. After dating for five years, Malaika and Arbaaz eventually got married. But it was Malaika who made the first move towards marriage.

Though these lovebirds were head over heels for each other, fitness diva was the one who took the first step. In an old interview, Malaika revealed that "We both fell in love at the same time. But, I was the one who said that we should get married. Arbaaz did not propose to me."

Cute! Isn't it? The couple got married on December 12, 1998, in the church. Their wedding was followed by a nikah in the evening, and a lavish reception at night.

Arbaaz-Malaika Divorce

After supporting and loving each other for 18 years, the power couple finally parted their ways. It has been said that the closeness between Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, who previously used to date Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan, was the real reason of the drift between Chaiya-Chaiya fame and Arbaaz Khan.

Though Malaika and Arjun were not open about their relationship initially, it was after the finalisation of the divorce, the duo came out, publically. Since then, Ishqzaade fame and Malaika have been spotted together on numerous occasions.

While Maliaka moved on with Arjun Kapoor, Arbaaz found his new love in Giorgia Andriani. The couple has been spotted together at Bollywood parties and award shows. They have been spending quality time with each other amid the lockdown.