Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora broke a million hearts when the two decided to part ways after close to two decades of marriage. Their strong marriage and chemistry had us believe that the two were inseparable. However, destiny had something else planned for the two. But, despite the divorce, Malaika and Arbaaz have not gone bitter.

Arbaaz Khan recently sent mangoes to Amrita Arora and Malaika Arora and the two took it to social media to express their excitement. "Thank you Arbaaz Khan, Aam.walla for the freshest mangoes that you can order online," Malaika wrote while sharing pictures of a box of mangoes. Amrita Arora also shared a picture of a box of mangoes sent by Arbaaz and wrote, "Thank you, Arbuuuuu @arbaazkhanofficial @aam.wallah these are just yummmmmmmmmm."

Take a look at their evolving equation post divorce

Malaika Arora – Arbaaz Khan: The two have not engaged in social media banters or PDA ever since the divorce. However, the two have never bad-mouthed each-other as well. Malaika and Arbaaz remain cordial with each-other and have been strongly raising their son together. Arbaaz had said that he never objected to Malaika taking the custody of their son as he was aware a mother was what their teenage son needed at that point-in-time. Malaika has also spoken about how Arbaaz will always remain a constant fixture in their lives as they have been together for so long.

Amrita Arora – Arbaaz Khan: Amrita Arora has always expressed her fondness for Arbaaz Khan on social media. From calling him "Arbuu" to "brother" to "friend", Amrita has never shared cold vibes with her ex-brother-in-law. Amrita had once even said in an interview that she wanted a husband like Arbaaz Khan. She had said on Karan Johar's chat show, "Ya, I think I am always looking for someone like Arbaaz. I always saw Arbaaz to be the ideal husband, ideal brother and I every time people would say 'what's your ideal man?', I say, 'I want qualities of a man like Arbaaz bhai.'"