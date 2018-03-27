The pace at which K-pop has been growing over the last few years and the impact it has made on world music are incredible. There is no dearth of boy bands in South Korea, and the latest to join the pack is Stray Kids, which entered the industry with a bang.

Stray Kids, formed by JYP Entertainment through a reality television show with the same name last year, has released its debut music video of the song District 9. The music video, which was uploaded on YouTube at 6pm KST (2:30pm IST) Monday, March 26, has gone viral, attracting more than four million views in 24 hours.

The music video of District 9 has received more than 5.2 million views at the time of writing this story (8:30pm KST / 5:00pm IST). It got more than 4.2 million views in just 24 hours, beating Wanna One's Energetic video, which had won more than 4.03 million views in one day.

District 9 is the title track of Stray Kids' debut extended play (EP) titled I Am Not. The EP consists of seven tracks namely: Not!, District 9, Mirror, Awaken, Rock, Grow Up, and 3rd Eye.

Stray Kids band comprise of nine members -- Bang Chan, Woojin, I.N, Lee Know, Changbin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and Hyunjin.

Will the new boy band survive the stiff competition in K-pop industry? Well, there are many established K-pop bands, including BTS, EXO, Big Bang, Got7, and Shinee but it appears like Stray Kids has got what it takes to make it big in the industry. The fact that it has made a successful takeoff speaks volumes.