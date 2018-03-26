Popular K-pop boy band BTS (Bangtan Boys) is steadily transforming itself into a global sensation after starting their musical journey from its home country South Korea. The band, which has millions of fans around the world, won the Favorite Global Music Star award at the 2018 Kid's Choice Awards ceremony held at The Forum in Inglewood, California, on March 24.

BTS beat Taylor Swift, Lorde, The Vamps, Black Coffee, Maluma, and Zara Larsson to win the award at the 2018 Kid's Choice Awards, an annual event produced by Nickelodeon. The award winners of the event are chosen by the fans via an online poll.

The South Korean K-pop group didn't attend the event but American wrestler and actor John Cena, who hosted the award function, enthralled the crowd by grooving to the band's hit single Mic Drop.

John Cena is said to be a fan of BTS, and it appeared like he decided to honor them by dancing to the beats of their hit song.

The band, which comprise of seven members -- V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin, and J-Hope --, had won Best Boy Band and Best Fan Army awards at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards in the US earlier this month.

BTS seems to have won hearts across the globe through its 2017 Wings tour, which covered several countries, including the US, Brazil, Australia, and Japan. Its album Love Yourself: Her debuted at number seven on the Billboard 200 and the hit single DNA debuted at number 85 on the Billboard Hot 100 and peaked at number 67.

The songs DNA and Mic Drop from the BTS' album Love Yourself: Her were certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America, which was the first for any Korean act.