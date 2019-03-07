Actress Sri Reddy has started campaigning for Sivaji Raja's team in the upcoming governing body elections for Movie Artistes Association (MAA). She has requested not to vote for criminals and pimps in the polls.

The MAA will have elections for its governing body on March 10 and two teams headed by Sivaji Raja and Naresh are trying to get most of the posts. Both the rival panels are now busy with rigorous campaigning and making efforts to wow members of the association to vote for their team.

Sri Reddy shared a photo of Naresh's press meet and asked him to be aware of the people of his team. She posted on March 2, "Naresh Garu Merante gouravame kani evariki pattam kadadhamanukuntunnaru .. what do u think about that personalities who are sitting next to u??r u ok??this is v.v.v wrong..I can't agree this.. I wl not be silent..very bad people all of them..dont spoil the panel please..@ maa association elections."

On March 4, Sri Reddy extended her support to Sivaji Raja's panel in the governing body elections of the MAA. The actress wrote, "In maa association elections I am supporting this team..all movie artists encourage this panel for the better services..why means I wl explain it tomorrow..click on the pic for the president ex:president."

Sri Reddy also shared a photo of Sivaji Raja's panel and requested the members of the MAA for a better future. She wrote, "Who are working as an artists In telugu industry, for our better future, please vote for this pannel..your vote is very valuable..sivaji raja garu is participating as a president ..click for the full picture.."

Sri Reddy took to her Facebook account on March 6 to make sensational allegations against Naresh's panel. She called them criminals, pimps and lady suppliers. She wrote, "Vote for sivaji raja garu panel.. seva drukpadam vunna manchi vyakti,dnt loose him..dont vote to criminals,pimps..dnt keep our maa association in lady suppliers.."

It should be recalled here that the MAA had rejected Sri Reddy's application for membership when she started a protest against casting couch and sexual harassment a year ago. Sivaji Raja and Srikanath, who are now contesting for president and vice-president, had taken this decision and slammed her for tarnishing the image of MAA. Now, everyone is surprised over the actress supporting their panel.

The noteworthy point is Jeevitha Rajasekhar, from Naresh's Panel, is pitted against Raghu Babu for the post of general secretary. She says that she is contesting elections to safeguard women's rights in the MAA.

"The way the association handled all the recent developments, especially the drug issue and #MeToo was very bad. If you look at the other language associations like Tamil, Malayalam or Kannada, they are doing a lot and we are very much behind compared to them," Jeevitha told Deccan Chronicle.