Actress Sri Reddy has blasted Pawan Kalyan's fans for trolling his ex-wife Renu Desai. Desai reportedly deleted her Twitter account due to the extreme hate comments from the power star fans on the micro-blogging site.

It all apparently started when Renu Desai, a model-turned-actress, revealed on Twitter about her being engaged. She and Pawan Kalyan got divorced six years ago.

However, her plans to get remarried did not go down well with Pawan Kalyan fans. They resorted to heavy trolling. Some of them requested her not to remarry as they still consider as their goddess. Vexed with the messages and comments, she deleted her Twitter account.

Sri Reddy was one of the guests in a panel debate on Renu Desai deleting her Twitter account on a YouTube channel when she blasted the fans of Pawan Kalyan. She said, "She got divorced at a very young age and we are none to talk about the reasons for it, as they are personal. We have no right to talk about her life."

"But some people have fake accounts on Twitter and they don't even use their photos of their faces on their profiles. Who are they to torture her? She has been bringing up her kids in Pune. Does anyone know what kind of problems she is facing? None? Can anyone extend support, when she falls? No! When you can't help her, why are you interfering in her personal affairs?"

"If you consider him (Pawan Kalyan) your god, worship him at your house. You can't trouble others. She (Renu Desai) is his ex-wife and she has no relationship with him now. I don't care whether he marries three or 30 girls. He is a good person for me. I am not bothered about what he does and how is his mental state. If someone calls him god, others will follow him like sheep."

"I have nothing to tell to these people, who follow him. The person, who becomes a fan of Pawan Kalyan, is mentally not matured. They have tortured several people from Kathi Mahesh to Renu Desai and me. I don't know why they do it. Who are they to torture us? They are also trolling the members of our families. Don't we have personal life and likes?"