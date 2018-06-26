Power star Pawan Kalyan opened up on the engagement of his ex-wife, actress Renu Desai and wished her wholeheartedly for entering a new phase of happiness.

Pawan Kalyan, who is currently busy with his political activities, rarely speaks about his personal life on public life. He has gone on to surprise everyone by wishing his ex-wife Renu Desai, days after she got engaged to her secret boyfriend.

The power stat took to his Twitter handle this morning and wrote, "My wholehearted wishes to Ms Renu garu for entering a new phase of happiness. I wish and pray Almighty & the Mother Nature to bestow upon her abundant health, peace and prosperity."

Pawan Kalyan's post has thrilled his followers, who went to make it viral minutes after he posted it. In reply to his tweeted, several people also hailed for his greatness and large-heartedness.

Srinivas (@iSrinivas2523) tweeted, "True wholehearted person who respects the feelings of others @PawanKalyan"

సుష్మ (@_Fury_at_times) tweeted, "That's the reason we admire you. You are UNIQUE. Stay blessed