Sri Reddy has slammed Pawan Kalyan over his recent advice to her on handling the casting couch and sexual exploitation issue in Tollywood. The actress has used derogatory language against the Power Star of Tollywood and has shown her middle finger to him in public.

Speaking to media, Sri Reddy revealed that she is being abused by Pawan Kalyan's fans and asked them not to troll her online. She dramatically beat herself for considering Pawan Kalyan like her brother.

"I am hitting myself with my slippers for calling him my brother. No women should treat you like their brother," Sri Reddy said and abused him with foul language. She showed her middle finger before storming out.

Pawan Kalyan had earlier told media that rather than sensationalism, Sri Reddy should immediately go and file complaints with the police. "Instead of protesting in this manner on the roads, they should go to the police and say that injustice has been done. Let them handle it," Pawan Kalyan had said while talking about the allegations made by Sri Reddy over the casting couch row.

Sri Reddy's comments are now being criticised by social media users. However, Ram Gopal Varma has defended her by tweeting, "Any act of rebelliousness will always shock people and they will negatively react to the rebel as a person rather than trying to understand the cause behind it ..This is true of Che Guevara @MsSriReddy and also @PawanKalyan Its unfortunate but unavoidable in today's times. [sic]

