After raising allegations against some celebrities over 'casting couch', budding Telugu actress Sri Reddy has hit headlines once again by stripping in public Saturday to vent her anger against what she called the discrimination against Telugu talents in Tollywood. The actress went topless to protest in front of the office of the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce at Filmnagar in Hyderabad.

The actress, who reached the spot in Salwaar kameez, alleged that Telugu girls are not been given opportunities to work while the Tollywood rolled out red carpet for the Mumbai-based stars to work in Telugu movies.

"This is the only way I can think of expressing my grief. If I have shown myself nude to several people in the film industry and despite that have got no roles, the only way I can protest is by going nude publicly," Times of India quoted the actress as saying.

She revealed that many filmmakers had asked her to send nude videos and photos, but did not cast her in their movies, despite fulfilling their demand. "They see the videos and give no roles. They have even asked for live nude videos from me. That is the extend to which they go to take advantage of women who seek roles," she said.

The actress is also upset that the Movie Artistes Association did not give her membership eventhough she appeared in three movies. "I will undress in public if they fail to give me the membership," she warned.

"If the whole industry can unite to protest against an anchor for calling actresses whore, why don't they respond when some people have reduced us to call girls," she added.

Sri Reddy had accused filmmaker Sekhar Kammula of involving in casting couch. She also alleged that Indian Idol's Sreeram Chandra sent her lewd messages on WhatsApp.