Budding Telugu actress Sri Reddy has dropped another bomb. After making allegations against Sekhar Kammula, she has now accused Indian Idol's Sreeram Chandra of sending her indecent and lewd messages on WhatsApp. Sreerama Chandra Mynampati won the fifth season of Indian Idol and since has sung in Bollywood, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada movies.

The actress on her social media handle has posted the screenshots of their conversation on WhatsApp. In the chat, the singer is seen expressing a desire to meet her, while also making comments on her "butt." Further, the accused requests her to share photos of her private parts.

"Look at our Indian idol chat..shame on u sri ram..remove sri ram from ur name..u r not worth to have it, [sic]} Sri Reddy wrote on Facebook while posting the controversial pictures.

She was abused by a section of her followers as they felt that the screenshots of their conversations which she has posted are fake. Responding to them, she wrote, "Becoz of this few male dominating replies, and few are questioning my sincerity ..I dnt know what kind of a society I am in..so never ever ask me to keep my proofs here ..people forced me to keep the evidence..who are spoons of big people,playing drama very well..feeling sorry that I am living in the male dominated society..still girls didn't get independence. [sic]"

However, the singer is yet to respond to the allegations made against him.

Recently when Sri Reddy accused producer-director Sekhar Kammula to be involved in the casting couch, he had slammed her and had demanded an apology. And if she failed to do so, he would be forced to send a legal notice.

"APOLOGIZE and take back every word that was posted against me or be ready to face legal action, which will include criminal/civil proceedings [sic]," he tweeted.

He further added: "People who know me and my work would be aware of the kind of importance I give to equality of women and their empowerment. I live by my CHARACTER and die by it. I will not spare anyone who tries to point fingers at it. [sic]"