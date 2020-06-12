Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey is wondering how things have moved on a fast-paced from Student of the Year 2 (SOTY 2) to Khaali Peeli. She did not even realize that so much had happened all this time.

Ananya Panday, who made her acting debut with Student of the Year 2 in 2019, has had three releases in the last two years and she is now gearing up to take her fourth film to the audience. She has displayed her ability to adapt to characters as both her character are distinctive from each other in both the films.

In a recent interview, Ananya Panday revealed how she was engrossed in work. She said, "Honestly, I feel like last year and even the year before that, half of it went so fast that I did not have time to realize that I had finished these projects. Like Student of the Year 2 came out and as soon as that came out I was shooting for Pati, Patni Aur Woh and as soon as that got done I was shooting for my their film Khaali Peeli."

Ananya Panday added, "When I was shooting for Khaali Peeli that is the time Pati Patni aur Woh had released. Khaali Peeli was actually supposed to come out this Friday in theatres. It was supposed to be three releases back to back. It was all going so fast that I did not even have a moment to realize that 'Oh actually so much has happened'. Till before this lockdown I did not even have consecutive three days together sitting at home."

The young Bollywood actress is thrilled to know that she spent more time on the sets than her home in the last two years. Ananya Pandey continued, "I think right now I am actually realizing in this time I have gotten in these two months that how used to I had gotten to being on sets."

Ananya Pandey added, "That actually more than my home being on set, in front of the camera, or being in the van is my home. I was never at home and always working and I loved that. I had gotten used to this fast-paced life. Now just sitting and looking back I am really very grateful for everything and I can't wait to return."

However, Ananya Pandey is one of the busiest actresses in Bollywood actress with three big-ticket films in her kitty. She is set to release Khaali Peeli soon after the lockdown opens. She will be seen with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Shakin Batra's untitled movie. She is making her debut in south Indian film with Vijay Deverokonda's Fighter.