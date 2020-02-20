Last night at the Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship screening Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter shared a funny moment before the paps, who captured their bond in a cute video. '

The video shows Ishaan trying to mess with Ananya, pretending to be a ghost. The video surfaced online on Instagram, giving us insight into what it might be like on the sets of Khaali Peeli.

Ishaan Khatter plays 'Bhoot', tries to spook Ananya Panday

As the young stars Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter get set for Khaali Peeli, the two were seen last night when they attended the screening of Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship which will be releasing tomorrow. At the screening, while Ananya was posing for the paparazzi when her co-star Ishaan decided to try and prank her.

The actor pulled up his hoodie over his head and pretended to be a ghost, the actress looked a bit confused, and then asked Ishaan to stop. they then posed for the paps together.

They were also joined by the Bhoot actress herself, Bhumi Pednekar. Ananya and Ishaan have often been found hanging out together. Ananya recently won the Filmfare award for the Best Debut female, which was disputed by many.

The sweet and short moment shared by the two shows a glimpse of their bonding. It also makes us wonder, whether this will translate on-screen in their next. The two are now shooting for Khaali peeli in which they will be essaying the lead roles. For the film, the two have performed their own stunts. The thriller directed by Maqbool Khan and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar will release on June 12, 2020. It will also be the first time Ishaan and Ananya will be working together.