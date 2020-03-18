Healthy competition among actresses is common nowadays in Bollywood. Every day we witness new entrants in the film industry getting compared to star kids such as Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, Tara Sutaria and others.

Recently, talking about healthy competition, Ananya Pandey made a shocking revelation of naming Janhvi Kapoor as her biggest competitor.

In one of the episodes of Zee Cafe's show 'Starry Nights GEN Y', Ananya was questioned about her biggest competition in the industry to which the actress was quick to answer that 'Dhadak' actress Janhvi Kapoor is her biggest competition.

The 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actress feels being the daughter of legendary actress Sridevi is the biggest plus point for Janhvi.

Ananya also admits that being born in a family with a Bollywood background indeed does have a huge impact on the star kids' career.

"I still agree that we have an advantage and we get to meet people. We have easier access to people from the industry as we have grown up around them. But now that I've got that chance, it's unfair for me to waste it. I want to make my father proud," said the 21-year-old actress.

"There are so many examples of such talented people who have not come from the film background like Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma and then there are actors like Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt who have come from film families and done so well. So, it all comes down to the audience," added the daughter of Chunky Pandey.

Having made her debut with the 2019 film 'Student of the Year 2' Ananya's career has grown exponentially. Despite this, she has been brutally trolled by netizens on various occasions regarding the topic of nepotism. However, no matter the negatives, she never hesitates to speak whatever is on her mind.

Furthermore, the actress talked about how she got rejected in her first audition for Disney's 'Aladdin'.

Recalling the scenario Ananya said, "I remember when 'Aladdin' had come to India, there were a bunch of people who auditioned. We had to record a video, which I did on my phone. I had worn this red outfit and had to read the dialogues for Jasmine. The scene went really well, but then they also asked us to sing and I can't sing to even save my life. So I really got rejected."

The actress was also further quizzed about three things that she would learn or swap with Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, who apparently is very close to Ananya. "I would like to learn her dancing and acting skills, and would love to swap my closet".