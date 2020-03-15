A few days ago, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan surprised everyone when she made her Instagram profile public. She has always been at the receiving end of criticism. From getting called as female Shah Rukh Khan to slut-shamed for wearing her choices of clothes, the 19-year-old has often been subjected to negative comments on social media. It might perhaps be the reason why Suhana, even though making her profile public, has disabled the comments section on Instagram to keep herself away from negativity.

Suhana is already a social media sensation, so there was no surprise even a bit when she garnered thousands of followers on her Instagram profile. She has only 22 posts with 332k followers and still counting. In her bio, Suhana, who seems to be trying to bridge the gap between her and her followers, has written "So I can be like you." Her Instagram account has been verified under the name @suhanakhan2.

Last year, in November, Suhana made her acting debut on YouTube. Her debut act, in the short film The Grey Part Of Blue, is available for viewing on the video sharing platform, and most fans who have watched the film have liked it.

Suhana, who has in the past spoken about her ambition of being an actress, is currently honing her skills in the United States. She is studying acting in New York.

Her debut film is a 10.05-minute fiction film that stars Suhana with Robin Gonella. The film tells the story of a young couple on a two-day road trip. They are on way to meet the girl's parents when situations force them to face certain truths about life, love and their relationship. The Grey Part Of Blue is written and directed by Theodore Gimeno.

In the film, Suhana is cast as a happy romantic young girl, and she comes across as a natural essaying her character.

