Shah Rukh Khan's daughter was always popular on Instagram, with picture after picture going viral every now and then. It was only a matter of time before the young star kid would make her account public. Now with a public account, the floodgates have opened as Suhana gives us a glimpse into her world.

Suhana Khan makes Instagram account public

Even with a private account Suhana Khan always made the headlines with her photos going viral. After much public speculation, the star kid decided to make her Instagram account public under the name @suhanakhan2. The account has also been verified, already.

Suhana's account is simple, with numerous pictures with her siblings and friends, even a short clip from her short film The Grey Part of Blue. While she hasn't shared any photos of her Dad, Shah Rukh Khan, she has shared those of her mother and brothers, Aryan and Abraham. Her bio reads, "So I can be like you." Suhana is also followed by Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, and her father as well.

As Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan has shown interest in acting, her father says. The aspiring actress is studying acting in New York. We can't wait to see her on the big screen.