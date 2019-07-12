It is quite common for all of us to overlook or miss-spell words but in the world of social media this doesn't pass away that easily, especially if you are a celebrity. The same thing happened with newbie Ananya Panday where she was trolled for one spelling mistake.

Ananya Panday recently shared a picture of herself with bestie Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan and captioned the picture as 'Charlie's Angles' instead of 'Charlie's Angels', by mistake. Within half-an-hour of the post on Ananya's Twitter handle, the internet had a field day trolling the young actress over it. Though Ananya corrected the caption and re-tweeted it, Twitterati was in no mood to spare the minor spelling mistake. From 'nepotism school pass out' to 'student of the year' jibe, Twitter mercilessly trolled Ananya Panday.

Ananya has recently launched her special initiative – So Positive – which would help people in tackling and reporting bullies on social media. Apart from giving her own direct line, she would also be sharing the numbers of councillors people in need can contact and speak to. And there have been reports of Suhana Khan lending a helping hand to bestie Ananya for this good deed since she also has a massive fan following.

Ananya Panday was also in news for being close to Kartik Aaryan. Aaryan was spotted on a dinner date with 'Student of the Year 2' star Ananya Panday. The duo was spotted thrice enjoying dinner and drives in Mumbai. Talking about their dating rumours, Kartik Aaryan had said, "People say all sorts of things if we have lunch or dinner together. It was just one dinner. I find it strange to read such things about myself."

Ananya will next be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh opposite Kartik Aaryan which also stars Bhumi Pednekar.