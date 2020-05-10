Actress Ananya Panday made her acting debut with the film Student of the Year 2 (SOTY 2), which has turned one on Sunday. The young Bollywood actress says it still seems so surreal.

Student of the Year 2, directed by Punit Malhotra, was jointly produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner Dharma Productions.

"Can't believe it's already been one year - it still seems so surreal. Whatever I wished and dreamed off came true on this date last year and I'll forever be grateful to Punit, Karan, Dharma, Apoorva, Tiger, Tara, Aditya, Ravi sir and my entire cast and crew of the film," said Ananya Pandey.

"The amount of love I've received from the audience and industry motivates me to work even harder and want to better myself every day. I feel blessed to have gotten this opportunity," she added.

Student of the Year 2, also starring Tiger Shroff, Aditya Seal and Tara Sutaria, had received mixed reactions from people, especially for its "dreamy" educational institution. Nevertheless, the daughter of actor Chunky Panday got a lot of love from people. On the one year anniversary of the film, her fans even made a special edit for her.

"This is the sweetest thing in the world. Thank you so much. I love you guys," she posted on social media along with the video which has her saying "Park here now princess".

Meanwhile, Ananya crossed 10 million followers on Instagram a few weeks ago. The actress had said: "Love you guys so much. Thanks for always having my back and just being the cutest ever wouldn't be who I am without you guys (heart emoji) thankyou for all the fan edits and messages. Love my fanclubs and ananians the mostest."

On the work front, the actress will be seen in "Khaali Peeli" co-starring Ishan Khatter. She also shares screen space with Deepika Padukone in Shakun Batra's untitled film and has been cast opposite Vijay Deverakonda in the Telugu superstar's Bollywood debut feature.