Rating Student of the Year 2

The proverb "All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy" is very much true but all play and no work is also not an ideal situation for a student. The movie Student of the Year 2 showcases a similar situation with a decent dose of entertainment but hardly any sense.

STORYLINE

Rohan (Tiger Shroff), who hails from a middle-class family and studies in a mediocre college, is elated to get admission in a high profile institution under sports scholarship. His biggest reason to be excited about his admission is his 'girlfriend' Mridula (Tara Sutaria) aka Mia, who studies there.

While Rohan is extremely happy to be alongside Mia, the latter starts feeling uncomfortable due to his "small town guy" personality. Rohan and Mia have been in a relationship since their childhood but Mia starts deviating after she joins the "ultra-cool" college. Mia starts falling for the most popular guy there – Manav (Aditya Seal), who is not only the son of the college's trustee but also the 'student of the year' for the past two years.

In the meantime, Rohan starts getting quite popular in the college as well, first, because of his athletic abilities and secondly, for his constant bickering with Shreya (Ananya Panday), Manav's sister.

Things turn extremely hard for Rohan when he gets cheated by Mia and Manav, followed by an insulting expulsion from the college. However, the hurt young man with Shreya's support pulls himself up, and eventually challenges Manav head-on for the 'student of the year' title. One who outshines all other students in dance and sports bags the title.

To know what happens in the fight for self-respect, and in Rohan's love life, you have to watch the film.

PERFORMANCES

Tiger is yet again impressive in dance, stunts and flaunting his chiselled body. However, it is high time that the actor should do something new on-screen. Ananya is the biggest surprise package in SOTY 2. She plays the character of a rude but lonely girl, who is considered a jinx by her rich father, pretty well. Tara is good too, but her character limits the scope to showcase acting skills. Aditya did a commendable job, playing the role of an arrogant spoiled brat who can stoop to any level in order to win.

POSITIVES

Student of the Year 2 has a decent dose of entertainment in terms of action and romance. The sports battle towards the climax is good to watch. The director manages to keep the narration fast-paced.

NEGATIVES

There are a number of loopholes in the film, which is hard to ignore by any sensible mind. One of the weirdest aspects of the film is the qualities that a student should possess in order to become 'student of the year'. A student has to be the best in dance and sports, but academics is not even a criteria to bag the title. It is understandable that showing characters shining in academics might not be thrilling enough, but the director could at least include a debate competition for that purpose.

Secondly, it is amusing to see a college where a student is beaten black and blue, thrown out of the campus by some other students, and nobody stops them or take no action against the offenders.

The students are seen doing almost everything under the Sun like dancing, romancing, fighting, playing, but not studying. Overall, the film badly lacks in terms of logic, and by no way appears to be the story of any college student.

VERDICT

Student of the Year 2 is one film that is entertaining but suffers from too many illogicalities. It also is predictable in certain parts. In the end, you will be left wondering – is there really a college and students like this?