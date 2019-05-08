Student of the Year 2 (SOTY 2), starring Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria, is all set for release this Friday. Being a Karan Johar film and involving promising stars, a lot of box office expectations are associated with this romantic teen drama.

SOTY 2 is one of the most awaited movies of this year for various reasons. Firstly, it features Tiger, whose last film Baaghi 2 was a huge hit. Secondly, it marks the debut of two gorgeous divas – Ananya and Tara. Thirdly, SOTY 2 is an extension of Student of the Year featuring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Siddharth Malhotra.

Now, SOTY 2 is expected to witness a good box office start at the Indian market with collection in double digits. The trailer of the film suggests that it will have a good dose of romance, action and drama. Being based on college life, it is likely to attract a good number of young audience.

Although the trailer got a good deal of criticisms as well, SOTY 2 is expected to witness a decent box office collection on opening day as there is no other big release this Friday. The prime target audience of this film is students and people in the age bracket of 25 to 30 years.

The team has been aggressively promoting the film on various platforms. Although SOTY 2 may not break the opening day box office record of Tiger's Baaghi 2, it is likely to witness a satisfactory start at the commercial circuits. Baaghi 2 is till date Tiger's highest opening day grosser with a collection of Rs 25.10 crore on the first day.

Apart from Tiger, Ananya and Tara also have a good fan following, and people will be curious to see their acting skills. Considering the hype around SOTY 2, the movie is likely to make a box office collection of around Rs 11-13 crore (approximately) at the Indian box office on its opening day. The film's first-weekend business will then depend on the word of mouth.