A few months after their ugly split, Sophie Turner seems to have found love once again. The Game of Thrones star is reportedly dating British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson. Sophie and Peregrine were spotted kissing several times while their evening stroll. Peregrine, who is also known as Perry, 29-year-old media empire heir and has a net worth of over £224 million.

Peregrine's split

Peregrine Pearson has reportedly just broken up with Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark. The two nursing their wounded hearts seem to have found solace in each other's company. "Sophie has been casually dating a few people since her split from Joe," said the insider, who added that right now Turner "really seems to like spending time with Perry," a US Weekly report states.

Where is this headed?

The report further added that even though they are progressively closer, whether or not it is a potential lifetime commitment remains to be seen. It was in September this year that Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas shocked the world with their separation announcement. What followed was an ugly separation and custody battle. Sophie also filed a suit against Joe for wrongfully detaining their kids with him. The two had shared identical posts announcing their divorce.

Sophie - Joe divorce announcement

"Statement from the two of us: After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children," the statement read.

While what exactly went wrong between the two remains unknown but Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's personalities reportedly came in between them. While Joe is more of an indoor person, a home body; the Game of Thrones star likes partying. "She likes to party; he likes to stay at home. They have very different lifestyles," a source told TMZ back then.

There were also the reports of Joe and Sophie having signed a prenup before their marriage. Since the duo are big names in their fields and come with a lot of riches, their prenup ensured that in case of their divorce or separation, there wouldn't be any conflict of interest or damage. An Insider report had added that Joe Jonas was supportive of Sophie giving love another shot.

"He loves his girls and his time with them and is about to wrap up [the Jonas Brothers] tour tomorrow night in Brooklyn," the report stated. Sophie and Joe were married for four years before calling it quits.