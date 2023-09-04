Priyanka Chopra Jonas's brother-in-law and Nick Jonas's brother Joe Jonas and his wife Sophie Turner's relationship has hit a rough patch. Several reports suggest that Joe and Sophie are headed for divorce. However, both the stars responded to the claims of them getting divorced.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas headed for divorce after 4 years of marriage

As per TMZ, sources close to the couple have disclosed that Joe has been in consultation with divorce lawyers in Los Angeles, contemplating the possibility of ending his marriage to Sophie.

Insiders have indicated that the couple has faced "serious problems" for approximately six months. The couple have been seen together at public events and appeared supportive of each other, including Sophie cheering Joe on during his recent tour.

In several public outings, Joe is seen without a wedding ring. Additionally, the couple recently sold their Miami mansion, a move that could be more about a profitable real estate transaction than a permanent break from the location.

Joe Jonas wears his wedding ring at the Jonas Brothers’ show tonight in Austin, Texas. pic.twitter.com/edDtvPmNko — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 4, 2023

Professionally, both Joe and Sophie have been active in their respective careers. Joe, alongside his brothers, embarked on a successful musical tour, while Sophie, known for her role in "Game of Thrones," has been involved in various TV and movie projects.

Amid divorce rumours, several pictures of Joe performing on stage surfaced online on Monday. In those pictures, he was seen wearing his wedding band on his ring finger.

Fans reacted to Joe and Sophie's divorce rumours and wrote on social media.

A user mentioned, "Maybe they aren't getting a divorce."

tf joe jonas and sophie turner getting divorced?? true love really doesn’t exist anymore. only ryan and blake are my last hope now?



pic.twitter.com/1UZomPGBvS — desiburgerbacha (@shortiekiddo28) September 3, 2023

A comment read, "He wants her back!"

Another mentioned, "Bro forget about divorce."

A fan wrote on X. "Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are getting a divorce like what the f**k is going on with 2023."

"Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner getting divorced? True love really doesn't exist anymore," added another.

Someone also shared, "Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner getting divorced?? True love really doesn't exist anymore. Only Ryan and Blake are my last hope now."

They got married in a chapel in Las Vegas in 2019, following the Billboard Music Awards. They exchanged candy Ring Pop wedding bands and their wedding was officiated by an Elvis impersonator. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have two daughters. They welcomed their first child, Willa, in 2020, and had a second daughter last year, whose photo they have not revealed so far.