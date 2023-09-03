On Saturday night, Sunny Deol hosted a success bash as Gadar 2, which was released in theatres on August 11 is all set to enter ₹500 crore club at the domestic box office. Who's who from the industry attended the bash. Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, and Vicky Kaushal, Salman Khan, Sunny Deol's family Bobby Deol, his dad Dharmendra among others were spotted. There were some unmissable moments from the event.

Salman and Kartik hugged each other. Salman also taught Kartik how to pose.

Bhaijaan entered the venue in his swag, flaunting his semi-bald look and was all smiles

As the two got down from the stage, Sara met them and greeted them with hugs. Her brother Ibrahim was also with her. After giving Salman a hug, she hugged Kartik who then went on to move out of the venue, looking serious.

Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan were also present at the bash.

The ex-flames were seen exchanging and hugging each other. While making an exit, Sara Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon were seen bidding Kartik goodbye with a hug outside the party venue. They, however, didn't smile at all while giving each other a hug.

Fans were in awe seeing Sara and Kartik hugging each other. They wished that both of them would start dating each other.

A user mentioned, "They should start dating again."

Another mentioned, "Are they dating????"

The third user mentioned, "They are two mature people who won't let a failed relationship affect their friendship!"

Salman Khan and Abhishek Bachchan under one roof!

Johnny Lever and Sanjay Dutt also greeted each other and struck a pose together.

Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol hugged each other and posed for shutterbugs.

About Gadar 2

Gadar 2 is a sequel to the hit film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which was released in theatres in 2001. In the film, Sunny Deol played the role of Tara Singh, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakeena. The film was set during the partition of India in 1947.