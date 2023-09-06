The news of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' separation has sent shockwaves all across. The power couple, who got married just four years earlier, have now officially filed for divorce. The two are parents to two adorable little girls and have sought joint custody. As per a TMZ report, the couple has called their marriage "irretrievably broken" and thus have expressed their wish to part ways legally.

Sophie partied, Joe liked staying home?

If various reports doing the rounds are anything to go by, it was the lifestyle difference between Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner that led them to drift apart. While Joe is reportedly more of an indoor person, a home body; the Game of Thrones star likes partying. "She likes to party; he likes to stay at home. They have very different lifestyles," a source told TMZ.

The couple reportedly had been living separately and had also spent the entire summer away from one another. The news of their divorce has reportedly not come as a shock to their close ones who saw this coming for a while now.

Joe Jonas tried to salvage

Reports have revealed that the couple had been going through a rough patch for a year now. And Joe Jonas had tried every last resort to "salvage his marriage" but didn't work out. "It just kept building, and Joe finally reached a point where he felt that he had exhausted all options to salvage the marriage," a report claimed a source saying.

Ironclad prenup

There are also the reports of the duo getting married after signing an ironclad prenup. The duo are big names in their fields and come with a lot of riches. Their prenup ensures that in case of their divorce or separation, there is no conflict of interest or damage.