The rumours of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' divorce has sent shockwaves all across the world. Married for four years, the couple seemed madly-in-love. The speculations of the singer and the Game of Thrones star's separation has broken many hearts. The couple has two adorable daughters and seemed like a happy family. Amid the news of their separation, pictures of their grand wedding have resurfaced on social media.

Sophie and Joe's wedding

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner got married for the second time in a grand French rendezvous. Sophie looked absolutely breathtaking in a pristine white gown that was designed by Nicolas Ghesquière, the Artistic Director of Women's Collections at Louis Vuitton. The dreamy pictures of their wedding everyone believe in fairytales.

Priyanka's powder pink look

However, it was Priyanka Chopra's powder pink saree that stole the limelight from Sophie and Joe. The diva chose to wear a soft pink saree from the shelves of Sabyasachi, which seemed perfect for the couple's day wedding. With her diamond drop earrings and nude heels, Priyanka Chopra made sure all eyes were on her.

What worked as a cherry on the cake was Priyanka's loose bun which she accentuated with a pink rose. The actress kept the look simple and elegant but grabbed all the attention for her unconventional look at a French wedding. Her fans and followers went gaga on social media over her look.

And the western media wasn't far behind either. Priyanka's ethereal look became the headlines of all the major western publications and brought the world to a standstill.