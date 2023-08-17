Priyanka Chopra has parted ways with her popular NY restaurant - Sona. Two years after the grand launch and making a firm place for the restaurant in the city, Priyanka has decided to step away from the culinary delight. Her representatives have revealed that the decision was taken to broaden and channel Priyanka's creativity into more others global ventures.

Priyanka Chopra breaks ties

"Bringing Sona to life will invariably be a proud and significant moment in her career. Stepping away from Sona allows her to broaden these ambitions on a more global scale, and she's excited about the possibilities that await," TOI quoted Priyanka's representative saying. Maneesh K. Goyal, co-founder of Sona and a close friend of Priyanka said in an interview with the People magazine that the actress was no longer associated creatively.

Nick Jonas had picked the name - Sona

"While she will no longer be involved as a creative partner moving forward, she remains in the Sona family and we are excited for our respective new chapters ahead." The diva had once revealed that the name of the restaurant was picked by her husband Nick Jonas. Priyanka had added that since Nick had heard a lot of that word during their wedding and knew its meaning, he chose the word to name her restaurant.

Priyanka's post at the opening of Sona

"I cannot believe I'm finally at @sonanewyork and seeing our labour of love after 3 years of planning. My heart is so full to go into the kitchen and meet the team that makes @sonanewyork such a wholesome experience. From my namesake private dining room, Mimi's, to the gorgeous interiors, the stunning art by Indian artists (for sale) and the yummy food and drinks, the Sona experience is so unique and a part of my heart in the heart of New York City," she had written while introducing the restaurant.