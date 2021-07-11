Priyanka Chopra has shared several pictures from her restaurant in New York – Sona. Priyanka shared several gorgeous pictures of herself from the restaurant. In some of the pictures, PeeCee is seen flaunting her toned legs in thigh-high slit too. However, it is her dazzling smile that grabs all the limelight.

Holding a drink in her hand, Chopra also showed off the menu of her restaurant. Sharing several stunning pictures, Priyanka wrote, "Timeless India all within the heart of New York City. So much love for @sonanewyork." Ever since Priyanka has opened her restaurant, she keeps sharing pictures and videos from the amazing restaurant. From the menu to the decor, everything has a touch of India.

PeeCee's Sona

"I cannot believe I'm finally at @sonanewyork and seeing our labour of love after 3 years of planning. My heart is so full to go into the kitchen and meet the team that makes @sonanewyork such a wholesome experience. From my namesake private dining room, Mimi's, to the gorgeous interiors, the stunning art by Indian artists (for sale) and the yummy food and drinks, the Sona experience is so unique and a part of my heart in the heart of New York City," she had written while introducing the restaurant.

Priyanka had revealed that the name of the restaurant was picked by her husband Nick Jonas. The diva added that since Nick had heard a lot of that word during their wedding and knew its meaning, he chose the word to name her restaurant. Priyanka is currently in London shooting for Citadel.