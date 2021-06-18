Priyanka Chopra is now a part of the famed lingerie brand - Victoria's Secret. The lingerie brand which is known for objectification of women and projecting them as sexual objects, wants to turn a new leaf. In a bid to shape the future and approach, the brand has hired five influential and powerful women to design, promote, advise and feature for them.

Victoria's Secret makes the announcement

"We are proud to announce an exciting new partnership platform, #TheVSCollective, designed to shape the future of Victoria's Secret. These extraordinary partners, with their unique backgrounds, interests, and passions will collaborate with us to create revolutionary product collections, compelling and inspiring content, new internal associate programs, and rally support for causes vital to women," the brand wrote on social media.

Priyanka Chopra playing a part in the evolution of the brand

On being a part of the brand, PeeCee said, "A new era always brings a sense of freedom, and the opportunity to play a part in shaping the evolution and future success of a heritage brand like Victoria's Secret is so exciting to me. As we work together to chart the path forward in a new and impactful way, I'm not only looking forward to developing future collections that are inclusive of all people, but I am most excited for new customers and for those who have always been a customer of Victoria's Secret to feel represented and like they belong."

Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Lily Aldridge have been some of the most featured and renowned Victoria's Secret faces over the years. "When the world was changing, we were too slow to respond. We needed to stop being about what men want and to be about what women want," said the chief executive of the brand to New York Times.