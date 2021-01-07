The White Tiger actress Priyanka Chopra was reportedly caught redhanded in London, UK after local police authorities discovered her attending a hair appointment in Notting Hill. The Baywatch actress's rep later explained the entire case.

Priyanka Chopra is currently staying in the UK with her husband Nick Jonas. The acclaimed Bollywood actress was pictured arriving at the shop alongside her mother Madhu before two police officers arrived in a squad car and appeared to take them out of the salon.

Official police statement:

A spokesperson for the Met police released a statement confirming that police were alerted at around 6:40 PM on Wednesday to reports of a COVID breach taking place within hairdressers on Notting Hill, reports Daily Mail.

"Officers attended and the owner of the salon was given a verbal reminder of the important need to comply with all regulations regarding Covid-19 and signposted to sources of advice. No fixed penalty notices were issued."

When the police arrived at the salon and stood at the door, Priyanka Chopra and her mother walked out.

Social Media Reaction:

Earlier this week, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that the country would be in a national lockdown with immediate effect. The recent lockdown comes after the new Coronavirus strain was discovered in several UK citizens. As per the rules, business owners who would defy the protocols would be fined up to £10,000 (roughly 10 lakh Indian rupees).

After the pictures of Priyanka Chopra and her mother coming out of the salon surfaced online, several Twitter users showed their disdain against the Quantico star.

One user asked a question to the Bollywood diva as to why she and her mother went to the salon for their hair when it is currently against the government rules. Another one asked, "Why are the rules different for you, who do you think you are?"

Check out other such reactions:

Official Statement from Priyanka Chopra:

As per the reports, police said they attended the address and issued the owner with a verbal warning but did not issue a fine. At the same time, a representative of Priyanka said that the actress attended the salon as her hair was being colored for a film she is currently shooting in London.

As per the rep, the private appointment made between the actress and the hairdresser fell within the guidelines issued by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media, and Sports (DCMS) about the production of television and film during the pandemic. The rep made it clear that the officers left the premises after being shown the required paperwork, via Metro.

"As I am sure you are aware, Film and TV production is permitted to continue in the UK, and locations can continue to accommodate shoots and recces that are carried out in line with government guidelines," the rep added. "The exemption paperwork legally permitting here to be there was provided to the police, and they left satisfied."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra is all geared up for the next Netflix release. In the upcoming The White Tiger movie, she will portray the role of Pinky Madam, who would play a major role in the story. The movie is directed by Ramin Bahrani and is based on the New York Times bestselling book by the same name.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has also been cast in an undisclosed role in The Matrix 4 movie.