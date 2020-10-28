The first trailer for the upcoming Netflix film The White Tiger was dropped on Wednesday evening. The film is based on Aravind Adiga's Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name. The film stars Adarsh Gourav, Rajkummar Rao and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in lead roles. Netflix's The White Tiger has been written for the screen and directed by Ramin Bahrani. Aravind and Ramin's friendship goes way back, with Aravind having dedicated his novel to Ramin when it was first published.

What is it all about?

Pinky (Priyanka Chopra) and Ashok (Rajkummar Rao) play a rich couple from Delhi who hire Balram (Adarsh Gourav) as their driver. However, a life of servility doesn't fit his dreams. Cunning and ambitious Balram tries to leave the life of enslavement behind and launch himself on a path to success, by any means necessary. Balram rebels against a rigged and unequal system to rise and become a new kind of master.

Locations at which the film has been shot

The film was shot with an Indian crew in New Delhi, Bengaluru, Dhanbad and Agra.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares the trailer on her social media

Sharing the trailer on social media, Priyanka wrote, "Presenting the first look trailer of #TheWhiteTiger.You believe your destiny is what was bred in you... till you find a way to break free. I'm so proud to be part of this project. From writer-director Ramin Bahrani, The White Tiger is an adaptation of The New York Times Bestseller & the 2008 Man Booker Prize-Winning novel by Aravind Adiga. WATCH it in select theatres December and on Netflix, January."

While Rajkummar Rao wrote, "There's only one way to break free. From writer-director Ramin Bahrani comes The White Tiger. WATCH it in select theatres in December & on Netflix on Jan 22, 2021. So proud to be a part of this film."(sic)

Fans on Twitter can't stop raving about the trailer, call Priyanka Chopra, 'The Tigeress'

The best thing is they didn't show the whole movie in trailer if you know what I mean .. Cuz I haven't read the novel yet and I'd like to be in suspense.#TheWhiteTiger pic.twitter.com/0dQASU0nyK — D.? (@Confusedsoul22) October 28, 2020

The Trailer is amazing ❤

Priyanka is shinning like a diamond ?

Rajkumar -PC look amazing together.

But the king will be the story.

People who haven't read the book,will be amazed.#TheWhiteTiger https://t.co/DtTtuxxlmP — Dalit Lives Matter (@TheBarfiGirl2) October 28, 2020

#TheWhiteTiger the no nepotism gang is here to slay ! https://t.co/etxHi9YnHZ — vidreason (@vgphbk) October 28, 2020

I love Raj accent in #TheWhiteTiger I wasn't expecting that ? — dammy (@_damyanka) October 28, 2020

The White Tiger will release in select theatres in December and premiere on Netflix on January 22, 2021.

Check the trailer of the film below: